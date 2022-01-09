Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 4,623 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Synaptics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total value of $726,102.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNA opened at $252.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.57 and a 200-day moving average of $204.12. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.88 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.69.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

