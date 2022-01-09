Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 453 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.74.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $263.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.98. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

