Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCRU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 24,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

