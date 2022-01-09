Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $23,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,345,000 after acquiring an additional 166,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $461.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $479.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.68. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.15.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.