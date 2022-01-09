Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROG. Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. lowered shares of Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Rogers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Rogers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.20.

ROG stock opened at $273.96 on Thursday. Rogers has a 52-week low of $155.42 and a 52-week high of $274.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 12.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Rogers by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Rogers by 3.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Rogers by 7.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

