Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RCKT. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,601,000 after buying an additional 812,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,072,000 after purchasing an additional 296,191 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,995,000 after purchasing an additional 413,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,990,000 after purchasing an additional 147,812 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

