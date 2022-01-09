Robinson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the second quarter worth approximately $752,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the second quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the second quarter worth approximately $500,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the second quarter worth approximately $4,296,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 49.4% during the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OEPW opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

