Robinson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 129,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 37,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 57,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $107.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.01.

