Robinson Capital Management LLC Invests $53,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,673 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after buying an additional 629,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,072,000 after buying an additional 328,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after buying an additional 272,454 shares during the last quarter.

IWB opened at $258.84 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.08 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.93 and a 200-day moving average of $252.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

