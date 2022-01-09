Robert Stan Buys 12,350 Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Robert Stan purchased 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £16,919.50 ($22,799.49).

On Monday, December 20th, Robert Stan purchased 22,500 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($38,808.79).

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 138.80 ($1.87) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.39. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 119.41 ($1.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 162 ($2.18). The company has a market capitalization of £296.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.96) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

