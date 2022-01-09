Rise (RISE) Price Hits $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, Rise has traded 103.2% higher against the US dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Rise has a market cap of $1.25 million and $301.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 191,612,163 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

