Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.06

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.06 and traded as high as C$43.48. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$43.07, with a volume of 61,303 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on RCH shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares raised shares of Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$48.00 target price (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 19.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$374.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.0999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.32, for a total transaction of C$134,302.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,187,403.52.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

