Revomon Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $609,088.00 (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Revomon has a market capitalization of $13.66 million and $609,088.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revomon has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00081215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.80 or 0.07416352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,525.09 or 0.99832898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00071398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

