Reviewing Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) & Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral Medical has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tactile Systems Technology and Spectral Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus target price of $51.67, indicating a potential upside of 187.04%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Spectral Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $187.13 million 1.91 -$620,000.00 $0.39 46.15 Spectral Medical $1.57 million 35.71 -$6.79 million ($0.04) -5.23

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Spectral Medical. Spectral Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Spectral Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology 3.79% 6.32% 4.17% Spectral Medical -405.43% -648.71% -89.77%

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Spectral Medical on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures. It possesses a platform to deliver at-home healthcare solutions throughout the United States. Tactile Systems Technology was founded on January 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. Its products include Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), Toraymyxin and proprietary reagents. The EAA is use for the diagnostic of endotoxin activity in human whole blood. The Toraymyxin is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. The company was founded on July 29, 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

