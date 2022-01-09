Reviewing PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $30.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. PotlatchDeltic pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PotlatchDeltic and AMEN Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotlatchDeltic 0 2 1 1 2.75 AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus price target of $65.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.53%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and AMEN Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotlatchDeltic $1.04 billion 3.65 $166.83 million $7.16 7.90 AMEN Properties $1.14 million 19.08 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and AMEN Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotlatchDeltic 33.98% 31.81% 18.61% AMEN Properties 90.95% 50.49% 47.25%

Volatility & Risk

PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats AMEN Properties on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage. The Wood Products segment produces and trades lumber, plywood and residuals. The Real Estate segment markets and sells land holdings. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. engages in owning a portfolio of cash-producing properties, including real estate, and oil and gas interests. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.