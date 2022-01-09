Reviewing Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) and Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) and Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Digimarc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Embark Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Digimarc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Digimarc and Embark Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc $23.99 million 26.48 -$32.54 million ($2.88) -13.03 Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Embark Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digimarc.

Profitability

This table compares Digimarc and Embark Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc -183.48% -42.77% -36.33% Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Digimarc and Embark Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc 0 0 0 0 N/A Embark Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Embark Technology has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.62%. Given Embark Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than Digimarc.

Summary

Embark Technology beats Digimarc on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source. Its products include Digimarc Discover and Digimarc Barcode. Digimarc was founded on June 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

About Embark Technology

Embark Trucks Inc. is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc., formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

