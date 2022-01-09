Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up approximately 3.4% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $47,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 51.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $133.77 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

