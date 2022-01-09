REPO (REPO) Price Down 21.7% Over Last Week

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One REPO coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, REPO has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $8.34 million and $1.14 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00058746 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00084899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.24 or 0.07512584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00072028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,138.60 or 1.00267782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003223 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

