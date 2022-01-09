Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get Replimune Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.71 and a quick ratio of 26.71.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 17,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $525,931.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $26,322.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,673 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,138 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.