Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) Major Shareholder Buys $801,560.00 in Stock

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 100,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $801,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Renovacor alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 441 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $3,505.95.

On Monday, December 27th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 4,905 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $39,190.95.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 3,500 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $27,825.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 130,316 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $1,037,315.36.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 21,161 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $190,449.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 4,320 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $38,923.20.

On Thursday, November 11th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 319 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $2,692.36.

On Monday, November 8th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 100,009 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $825,074.25.

On Thursday, November 4th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 57,914 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $465,049.42.

NYSE RCOR opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44. Renovacor Inc has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Renovacor in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Renovacor in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renovacor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,584,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Renovacor during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,312,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Renovacor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Renovacor in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Renovacor Company Profile

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Renovacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.