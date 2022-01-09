Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Gap Up to $46.32

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.32, but opened at $47.99. Renewable Energy Group shares last traded at $46.76, with a volume of 2,606 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

