Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $25.50 to $26.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Regions Financial traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 61214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RF. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.45.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Company Profile (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.