Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. Redfin has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $98.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $80,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,841,546. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Redfin by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.