RED (RED) Market Cap Achieves $858,439.62

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RED has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. RED has a market cap of $858,439.62 and approximately $24,499.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00311797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009016 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000809 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000078 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

