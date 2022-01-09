Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

RDEIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. 53,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,023. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 3.88%.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

