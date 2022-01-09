Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science and engineering. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

RXRX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $272,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $173,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,486 shares of company stock worth $1,120,484 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

