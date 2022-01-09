Receive Access Ecosystem Price Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and approximately $70,237.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00003117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00416652 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009224 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000933 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.18 or 0.01266639 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Profile

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using US dollars.

