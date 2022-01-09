Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,196 Shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 310,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,196 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XL. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in XL Fleet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in XL Fleet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in XL Fleet by 3,940.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in XL Fleet in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in XL Fleet in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 16.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XL stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $414.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. XL Fleet Corp. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $23.52.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

