Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 88.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DIV opened at $21.13 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $21.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.