Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWL. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period.

Shares of IWL opened at $111.77 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.93 and a 12-month high of $115.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.17.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

