Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 156,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 33,206 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 83,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 51,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPME opened at $94.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $96.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.88.

