Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 16.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,827,000 after buying an additional 378,368 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1,982.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 355,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after purchasing an additional 338,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 245,503 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 440,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,480,000 after purchasing an additional 162,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 852,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $124.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.10 and a 200 day moving average of $135.80. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $265.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

