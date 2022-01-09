Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Colfax were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Colfax by 605.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,844 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter valued at $71,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Colfax by 55.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,543,000 after purchasing an additional 856,988 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,085,000 after acquiring an additional 663,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 761,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,894,000 after acquiring an additional 647,464 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

CFX opened at $44.80 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $394,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,263,070. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

