Raymond James & Associates Has $4.69 Million Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,976,000 after purchasing an additional 510,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 503,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 310.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 434,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,525,000 after purchasing an additional 400,732 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,254,000 after purchasing an additional 360,112 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average is $58.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.