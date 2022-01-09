Raymond James & Associates Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,138,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,340,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,434,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 179,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $288.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.30 and a 200-day moving average of $281.25. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.97 and a one year high of $306.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.