Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

TAN stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $125.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.56.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.