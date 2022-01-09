Raymond James & Associates Buys 11,685 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $904.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.