Raymond James & Associates Acquires 8,584 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

