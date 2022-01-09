Rate3 Market Capitalization Reaches $157,317.02 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $157,317.02 and $117,482.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00063855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005476 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

