Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Up 64.5% This Week

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 26.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $56.72 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded 64.5% higher against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00058968 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00084419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.69 or 0.07505880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00071738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,422.38 or 0.99889532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003207 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

