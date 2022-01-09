Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

RDUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $6.64 on Friday. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $314.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 560,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,496,741.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 107,692.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.