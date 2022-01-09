RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $460.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.96.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 278.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 46,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 34,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter worth about $9,327,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.