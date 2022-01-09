R.P. Boggs & Co. Invests $2.37 Million in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

R.P. Boggs & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000. Construction Partners comprises about 1.5% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned about 0.14% of Construction Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 275,179 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 211.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at $2,022,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $28.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

