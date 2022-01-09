R.P. Boggs & Co. Has $3.74 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up about 2.4% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 904.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $2,587,000. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 30.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.4% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $131.23 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $119.20 and a one year high of $179.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.27 and a 200-day moving average of $136.60. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IAC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

