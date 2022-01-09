R.P. Boggs & Co. Buys 2,219 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Service Co. International makes up about 3.8% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 50,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 109,134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

