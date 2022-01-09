QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.42 Billion

Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce sales of $10.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.33 billion and the highest is $10.60 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $8.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $39.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.17 billion to $40.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $42.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.07 billion to $44.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $180.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.02. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $202.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

