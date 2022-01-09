qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases Shares of 9,619 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.5% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,959,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.05. 6,126,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,938,708. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.