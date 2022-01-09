qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New $653,000 Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. British American Tobacco accounts for approximately 1.0% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE:BTI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,006,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73.

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.