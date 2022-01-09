qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New $577,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.84. 6,747,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist raised their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

