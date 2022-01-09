qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New $440,000 Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,471 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

VIPS stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $8.92. 13,619,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,496,234. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

